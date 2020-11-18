The MASA Fund application deadline is December 1st. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said he is encouraging producers to continue to apply for Mississippi Agriculture Stabilization Act (“MASA”) Funds, which were first made available to producers on October 15, 2020.

“We have received hundreds of applications from Mississippi producers, and we encourage those who haven’t yet applied to do so if they have been affected by COVID-19. We want to ensure that these funds get in the hands of farmers, as directed by the Legislature. Additionally, we hope that the first payments will be mailed out starting this week.”

Allowable reimbursable COVID-related farm expenses include: costs to feed/care for livestock that would not have been spent but for COVID (e.g., cattle were not sold due to lack of demand, so extra feed was purchased by the farmer); costs associated with cancellations; additional supplies; additional hardware/software; project costs; training; overtime to cover for another employee in quarantine; PPE; and other expenses as noted on the program’s web page.

Producers may apply at mscaresact.com and applications must be submitted online. If application requests exceed available funding, funds will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis.

Visit mdac.ms.gov/masa for more information about the Mississippi Agriculture Stabilization Act, program guidelines and applications. Questions regarding MASA can be submitted to Adam Choate at [email protected]