Update-Masks Now Mandated In 9 Counties Including Neshoba

Mandated masks and additional restrictions have been added to 9 counties in Mississippi, including Neshoba. Governor Reeves said in a press conference that he is signing an order where 9 counties will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors if social distancing is not possible. Also, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings are limited 50 people. The counties include DeSoto Jackson, Lee, Forest, Lamar, Itawamba, Claiborne, Chickasaw and Neshoba.

***Also, hospitals will have to reserve10% capacity for Covid-19. Otherwise elective procedures will be restricted.

The decision to increase limitations was due to the steady increase of Covid-19 across the state and especially in these areas.