Masks to be required at MS driver’s license offices

Masks will become mandatory at all Driver License Offices beginning Monday, July 13.

“We have to be diligent in our efforts to limit transmission of the virus,” said DPS Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We also feel it is imperative to require a facemask be worn by all patrons and personnel inside driver license offices to accomplish that goal.” Each station location will continue following the daily schedule according to the first letter of customers’ last names.