Matlock Park FALL CELEBRATION!!

The Matlock Park Committee & Friends of The Park invites you to a fall celebration. It will be held at Matlock Park Saturday October 30th from 5:30-7pm.

There will be a Trunk a Treat where you can decorate your cars in the theme of your choice, fill your trunks with candy and treats, and children can trick-or-treat. All cars must line up in the back of the park, children must be accompanied by a parent, and they ask that there be no scary masks.

A bonfire and hayride will begin at 7pm. There will be music and free food and drinks. Bring the family out to Matlock Park for clean family fun for everyone!