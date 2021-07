Applications are still being accepted for Matlock Park Pee-Wee Football registration. According to Park Director Marcus Williams “the applications are for the 2021 fall season and the absolute deadline is August 6th due to the application process. Categories are rookies age 7-8, midgets age 9-10, and Pee Wees age 11-12. The fee is $50, and all children in these age ranges are welcome. For more information call Marcus Williams at 601-780-0290 or Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.