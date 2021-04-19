Maymester and Summer registration continue at ECCC. Registration is open for students interested in attending East Central Community College’s accelerated three-week Maymester term or one of four online and on-campus Summer terms.

“The various summer terms are great opportunities for current students who might need to catch up or for university students who are home for the summer,” said ECCC’s Vice President for Student Services Dr. Randall Lee. “The Maymester term is also a great opportunity for students to complete a class in just three weeks.”

The deadline to register for the Maymester term is Tuesday, May 11. Classes begin on May 11 and end on Friday, May 28. Courses offered include General Biology I & II with Lab, Anatomy and Physiology I with Lab, Physical Science Survey I with Lab, College Algebra, and Nutrition.

Complete course listings for the Maymester and Summer 2021 terms are located under the myEC tab on the college’s website at www.eccc.edu.