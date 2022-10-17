Mayor Mary Ann Vivians Talks Carthage Lagoon Updates

Mayor Mary Ann Vivians is excited to let the citizens of Carthage know that an equalization basin is being installed at the city’s lagoon.

“With the equalization basin being installed at the lagoon, it will allow us to have more businesses here, which promotes more economic growth. More industries, more companies will be able to come in because we will have more sewer capacity.” says Mayor Vivians.

The equalization basin is expected to be finished by the end of the year and construction is already underway.

With all the dry weather we’ve seen recently, Cain Inc. was able to get started ahead of schedule. See video footage of them working in Carthage below.

Video provided to Boswell Media by Cain Inc.