Mayor of Carthage Encourages Breast Exams

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Breast cancer can be a killer and the mayor of Carthage wants you to make sure you and members of your family are watching out for it.

“I think all of us know someone who has had breast cancer. My mother had breast cancer. My sister had breast cancer,” shared Mayor Maryann Vivians, in a Facebook video.

“We need to go out and make sure we are having our examinations,” she said.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Last week the city invited a speaker to help educate people about the need for mammograms.

Breast cancer is not limited to women. Montel Williams and Paul Ott are two men you might know of who had breast cancer.