Mayor’s Youth Council to Distribute Food Packages for Thanksgiving

The Carthage Mayor’s Youth council is distributing food for Thanksgiving. The focus of this food drive is to provide for the elderly and disabled in the Carthage community. Spokesperson Sherry Lefore said they were continuing to ask for support of the Mayor’s Youth Council. “Your support is greatly needed. Thank you and God Bless!” Food donations are being accepted at City Hall. They can be dropped off or for more information call 601-267-8322.

Most recently the youth group launched the Project Hope food initiative. The project helped to provide food for the disadvantaged in the community. Plans are in the works to continue.