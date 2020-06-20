MBCI Chief talks COVID-19 impacts

As of June 17, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians reported 884 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 58 deaths and 29 hospitalizations. However, the MBCI also reported 588 recoveries within the eight tribal communities.

“We want to continue efforts to flatten the curve and also eliminate the number of active cases. We want to not only continue to educate and also provide health care, but also provide the needs of the people, whether its hand sanitizer or face masks we have all those resources available,” said Chief Cyrus Ben.

In response to the spread of COVID-19, Chief Ben welcomed Indian Health Service Nashville Area Director Dr. Beverly Cotton and her team, including a critical response team, who will work over the next 10-days at Choctaw Health Center.