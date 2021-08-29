Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben announces..

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben has announced the closure of all non-essential tribal government offices & all Choctaw tribal schools for Monday August 30th.

Essential & emergency service providers such as Choctaw Police Department, Public Safety, Fire & Rescue, Choctaw Transit, Choctaw Health Center, and Tribal Security will remain open and staffed.

Chief Ben also stated in his announcement that Tribal ESF leaders and any personnel who are not seriously impacted by the hurricane may be called in to work as needed to help provide emergency response and support functions.

He also urges everyone to exercise caution during this storm, and especially while driving on roads that may experience flooding. Remember: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!