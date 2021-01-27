MBCI Expands Vaccine Distribution Again

Vaccine distribution is expanding once again. The Choctaw Health Center announced that vaccinations are now available for anyone qualifying according to phase 1B and 1C guidelines. This mean anyone age 57 or over can receive a vaccine as well as anyone 16 or older who has an underlying health condition. Children under 18 must have a parent present at the vaccination site and everyone must have an appointment. If you would like to schedule a drive through appointment call the Public Health Services Covid-19 hotline at 601-389-4118 or 601-389-4109. Scheduling is based on availability.