MBCI Tribal Chief Runoff Election Today

Today votes are being cast for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ Tribal Chief. The next four years of administration will be decided by tonight. Incumbent Phyliss J Anderson and Cyrus Ben will face off.

Cyrus Ben received 1647 votes and Chief Anderson received 1306.

Anderson said she is focused on continuing her efforts for the tribe, because she does not believe their work is done.

“I believe it would be great for the future generations to make sure that we move forward together as we have done in so many elections,” said Anderson.

“The Choctaw people know who I am and they also know of my proven results. I believe they should stand with me because of all the progress we have made over the past eight years. We have made tremendous progress and we still have so many more things to accomplish,” said Anderson.

Ben said he was thrilled when he received the election results and is thankful for all the support.

“Throughout the campaign the encouragement was so great from young and old alike, throughout all our tribal members. The gathering after the election the atmosphere was just overwhelming,” said Ben.

Ben said he is ready to lead the MBCI.

“It was evident in the election, as our Choctaw people went to the polls that they want change. They want a leader who is respectful, who is fair and will stand by them. And as our slogan has been since we started, we want to move together in the right direction and I look forward for this opportunity to be their leader,” said Ben.

Polls open this morning at 7 am and will remain open until 7 pm.