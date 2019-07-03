MBCI will look to a new leader for the first time in eight years- VIDEO



Cyrus Ben is a husband, father, son, businessman and now leader of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Less than 24 hours after he was elected, Chief-elect Ben said he’s feeling all sorts of emotions.

“Honored to wake up this morning. I’ve always been proud to be a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians but to wake up and it soak in. The overwhelming calls and texts and as the day moves forward the overwhelming support from people continues,” said Ben.

Ben carried eight of nine MBCI communities in the chief runoff election and went on to defeat current Chief Phyliss J. Anderson. Ben said the support he felt during the campaign was unreal.

“It’s been quite a blessing. The support began way before my announcement to be a candidate. Throughout the campaign it grew unto a great group of supporters and basically it grew into a family,” said Ben.

Official results are still pending a finalized absentee ballot count, but without them Ben won more than 2,000 votes. Now that the election is over, Ben said he is excited to move forward towards a brighter future that honors his people.

“I think the statement was made June 11th and solidified yesterday in the runoff and it just signifies that our people are strong and their voices are being heard. I look forward to the opportunity to working with them in the future,” said Ben.

Ben will be sworn in, next week during the Choctaw Indian Fair, which he encourages the public to attend.

Chief Anderson was not available for comment today.