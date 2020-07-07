MDAC to Distribute Farmers to Families Food Boxes at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds This Friday

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will distribute 1,400 whole produce boxes and 1,400 gallons of milk to the public at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson, this Friday, July 10, as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

“The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is honored to be a part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The past several months have been challenging for many families, and distributing these boxes is one way that we can assist during this time of need. This program has delivered 27.5 million food boxes across the nation to families impacted by COVID-19 and is beneficial to farmers, distributors and everyday citizens,” said Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.

Merchants FoodService of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, will supply the produce boxes and milk Friday morning at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The public can begin arriving at 9:00 a.m. and must remain in their vehicles with the windows up. MDAC volunteers will wear masks and gloves at all times and when instructed, the public will be allowed to open their car trunks for placement of their food box.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) created the Farmers to Families Food Box Program under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Through this, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service partners with national, regional and local suppliers, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products. Suppliers then package these products into family-sized boxes and transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.

The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is located at 1207 Mississippi Street, Jackson, MS 39202. The public must enter through Gate 1 on Jefferson Street and exit through Gate 3 on Greymont Street. Visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/ to learn more about the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.