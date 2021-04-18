MDAH New Website to Document Return of Native American Remains

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History now has a new website documenting its progress returning Native American remains in its collection to tribes. Since 1990, federal law has required that institutions like museums and schools that receive federal funds return human remains, funerary objects and other sacred items to their Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian descendants. This year, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History returned 403 remains to the Chickasaw Nation. The new website features collections updates, policies and procedures and links to more information about the department’s tribal partners. An interactive map shows the status of ongoing repatriations in Mississippi. AP)