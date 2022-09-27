MDE: Neshoba Ranks Highest Among Local Schools

For the first time since 2019, the report cards are in for Mississippi’s schools. The State Department of Education has released unofficial accountability grades for all of the schools and districts for last year. Locally, Neshoba County was the highest-rated district, scoring an A. And it ranked 11th-highest in the entire state. The Kosciusko school district and the Attala County school district both got a B. The Leake County district and the Philadelphia district both scored C’s.

Among individual schools, there were three A’s—Neshoba Central Middle School, Neshoba Central Elementary and Greenlee Attendance Center in Attala County. Six schools scored B’s—Neshoba Central High School, Kosciusko High School, Ethel Attendance Center, Kosciusko Lower Elementary, Kosciusko Middle School and Kosciusko Upper Elementary.

McAdams Attendance Center got a C, as did Long Creek Attendance Center, Leake County Elementary, Leake Central Elementary, Kosciusko Jr. High and Philadelphia Elementary.

Philadelphia High School, Leake County High School and Leake Central Jr. High School got D’s. And there was one F—Leake Central High School.

Statewide, 81 per cent of the schools and 87 per cent of the districts scored C or higher. The Department of Education is urging caution in assessing student performance. It says any substantial changes may have been influenced by factors associated with the COVID pandemic’s impact on the schools. The grades will become official once the State Board of Education gives its approval on Thursday.