MDEQ Water Contact Advisory for Pearl River Near Carthage Remains In Effect

An MDEQ Water Contact Advisory remains in effect. We originally reported on March 19th that the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality had issued a Water Contact Advisory for Town Creek and a portion of the Pearl River near Carthage. MDEQ recommended that people avoid water contact recreational activities such as swimming, wading, and fishing in these waters. The reason was because of an overflow of minimally treated wastewater due to a pipe collapse at the City treatment system. While a bypass pump was successfully put in place, contractors have been brought in to completely replace the pipe and surrounding areas. According to Carthage City Clerk Penny Spears, the advisory is due to be lifted once the repairs are complete.

**The advised area includes from the Carthage POTW to Town Creek, downstream to the Pearl River, and down the Pearl River to the confluence with Yellow Creek (see attached map).