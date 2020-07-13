MDEQ Hazmat Team Returns To Leake County Today

The Mississippi Dept. Of Environmental Quality returns to Leake county today. A hazmat team from MDEQ will assemble and work at Hwy 35 near Twin City today to continue the clean up process from yesterday’s multiple vehicle accident involving two cars and an 18 wheeler. The impact of the fatal accident created excess diesel, oil, and dairy milk spillage according to Sgt. Robert Atkinson of MHP.

The team worked all day yesterday into the evening to initiate cleanup.

Rerouting of traffic to Estes Mill Rd (Old Hwy 35) is possible depending on extent of work. Kicks96 will keep you updated.