MDEQ Issues Water Contact Advisory for Stream and Pearl River Near Carthage

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) issued a water contact advisory Friday for Town Creek and a portion of the Pearl River near the City of Carthage. The advisory is being issued due to an overflow of minimally treated wastewater from the city’s treatment system. The advised area includes from the Carthage POTW to Town Creek, downstream to the Pearl River, and down the Pearl River to the confluence with Yellow Creek (see attached map).

MDEQ recommends that people avoid water contact recreational activities such as swimming, wading, and fishing in these waters.

MDEQ is working with the city to stop the overflow. MDEQ is monitoring the condition of the creek and the Pearl River and may revise this advisory as needed.