MDEQ Lifts Water Contact Advisory for Stream and Pearl River Near Carthage

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has lifted a water contact advisory for our area. The advisory had been in effect for Town Creek and a portion of the Pearl River near the City of Carthage since March 19th.

The advisory was issued for the area that extends from the Carthage POTW to Town Creek, downstream to the Pearl River, and down the Pearl River to Yellow Creek.

A collapsed pipe leading into the town’s lagoon was the cause of the discharge. That pipe has been replaced. Repairs have been completed and everything is in compliance as confirmed by Carthage City Clerk Penny Spears.

MDEQ advises that it is now safe to engage in recreational activities such as swimming, wading, and fishing in these waters.