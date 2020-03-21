MDES Announces Support for Workers Impacted by COVID-19

MDES has modified its existing unemployment compensation rules to also allow workers to file a claim for unemployment benefits if they are/have been:

Quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency

Laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employers due to COVID-19 concerns

Diagnosed with COVID-19

Caring for an immediate family member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19

To file an Unemployment Claim, visit the MDES website at www.mdes.ms.gov or call the MDES Contact Center at 1-888-844-3577.

The Contact Center will be open this weekend, March 21 and 22 and available to take calls between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, the contact center hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.