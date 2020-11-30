MDES Reports Fraudulent Email Claiming New Pandemic Stimulus Benefits

Fraudulent emails continue to circulate. The MDES has announced that “the email in question falsely claims the recipient is approved for new pandemic stimulus benefits. Do not click if you see this email.” MDES went on to say that they will reach out directly through your unemployment claims correspondence if there is any additional benefit.
If you have received this email or other suspicious emails, report it immediately. You could be a victim of fraud.
To report suspicious or fraudulent activity, visit, https://mdes.ms.gov/fraud
Reminder – Tips to Protect Yourself from Fraud:
-Remember to never share your SSN on social media or with non-trusted sources.
-For accurate information regarding Unemployment Insurance in Mississippi, only use trusted resources. Avoid social media groups or outside entities that claim to be able to assist you. If the option is not listed on mdes.ms.gov, it may be a scam or could be used for fraudulent activity.
-Report any suspicious activity or messages by visiting, https://mdes.ms.gov/fraud