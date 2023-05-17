MDHS: Neshoba Woman Accused of Fraud

FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES:

A Neshoba County, Miss. resident was arrested by authorities on May 1, 2023, following a SNAP fraud investigation conducted by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service (MDHS).

MDHS announced that April Long of Neshoba County received $46,270.00 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately to MDHS. Based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, the case was referred to the Neshoba County District Attorney’s office. The Neshoba County District Attorney secured an indictment on April 25, 2023, and she was later apprehended by Neshoba County officials on May 1, 2023.

“This is a great example of collaboration between our investigations team, county office, and local law enforcement,” stated MDHS Inspector General Sandra Griffith.

The case was investigated by Agent-In-Charge Kevin Baysinger of the MDHS Investigations Division. The Investigations Division is a subset of the MDHS Office of the Inspector General (OIG), which was created in August 2018 and charged with detecting, preventing, and deterring fraud, waste, and abuse. OIG has been responsible for millions in dollars collected from SNAP overpayments.

“This investigation demonstrates the strengthened controls we have in place to identify, investigate, and eliminate fraud in our programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said.

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online any time by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at [email protected]