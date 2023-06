An MDOT tractor overturned while bush hogging an embankment on the side of Highway 16 East just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Leake County Deputies and MS Highway Patrol were sent to the area near Edinburg when dispatch received a call reporting that the tractor overturned, and the driver was injured.

The driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is recovering.