MDPS: Safety Tips For Halloween

Do you have your Halloween safety tips in place? The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is sharing some safety guidelines that can be utilized to keep everyone safe this season. Below are some tips that can allow children to have fun while helping parents exercise a plan with caution in mind.

1) Do not allow young children to trick or treat without adult supervision.

2) If older children trick or treat alone, plan and review their route.

3) Set specific time for children to return home.

4) Teach your children never to enter a strangers car or home.

5) Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well lit areas, and stick with their friends.