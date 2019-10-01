MDWFP to launch full certification online hunter education class

Beginning Oct. 1, Mississippi residents ages 16 and over will be able to complete their hunter education requirement online.

The internet course, Today’s Hunter in Mississippi, may be found at the agency’s website. Click the attached link.

The class is video-narrated and interactive. The certificate from the online course may be presented as a digital or paper copy to license vendors to purchase a hunting license.

Classroom courses will still be available statewide.

Residents under 16 who choose to take the internet course will still need to attend a three-hour classroom course before being certified.

The full online Hunter Education certification will be available at 10 a.m. on October 1.

Mississippi law requires all persons born after January 1, 1972, to complete a hunter education course before purchasing a Mississippi hunting license.