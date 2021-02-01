Medical Marijuana Lawsuit Arguments to Be Heard By State Supreme Court

The Mississippi Supreme Court has set April 14th oral arguments for a lawsuit that’s trying to block development of a medical marijuana program. Voters in November approved Initiative 65. It requires the state Health Department to create the program by the middle of this year. A lawsuit by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler is trying to block it by arguing the proposal should not have been on the ballot because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated. The secretary of state is defending the initiative process. AP)