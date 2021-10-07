Meet the Candidate: W.J. Coleman

PHOTO: Courtesy WTOK News Center 11

LOUISVILLE, Miss.–You have an election coming up, if you live in Winston County or parts of the area east of Philadelphia. That’s state Senate District 32, and a new state senator will be elected in November. One of the candidates in W. J. Coleman.

Coleman is a minister and businessman in Louisville. His slogan is “God first, then politics”.

“I believe in helping the needy. The bible said employ while being with us. But for those who are trying, we must stand up for those who want to be better, who want to be productive, who want to be true quality citizens and give instead of take, “said Coleman, talking with WTOK News Center 11’s Tynisha Jackson.

He is the founder and CEO of Coleman & Coleman Associates, LLC. and Kingdom Foundation Ministries.

Coleman has ideas about fighting crime, some that big cities are using, like faith leaders working with police.

LINK: WTOK story

“One of the best ways I think of resolving crime. One is that the community the churches need to be more accountable, the leadership needs to be more accountable. People need to reclaim their communities back and demand it back and become unified and work with law enforcement to ensure their communities are better, that their safe for all persons,” said Coleman.

He’s also focusing on education and criminal justice reform.