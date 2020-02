The Neshoba Central baseball team will host “Meet the Rockets” this week.

The event is set for Friday, Feb. 7 at the Rocket baseball field.

The Jr. High team will play an intersquad game beginning at 5:00 pm.

The varsity team will play Game 5 of the Red and Blue series at 6:30 pm.

Follow @NeshobaBoys on Twitter or like Neshoba Central Rockets Baseball on Facebook for more updates on the team.