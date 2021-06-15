Melanie M. Johnson Book Signing Today In Carthage

Melanie M. Johnson will be signing books today in Carthage. The Carthage native recently released her book entitled Womanly Wisdom: What “they” Couldn’t Tell Me which includes her psychological and emotional struggle of battling through domestic abuse and negative self talk. “This book was written for every woman (or man) who may be experiencing this, has gone through it, and the ones that feel alone in their suffering. You are not alone” says Ms. Johnson. Being a survivor of domestic abuse, Melanie said she takes every opportunity to use her voice to speak against domestic violence, bullying, depression and suicide. The event will be from 8am-2pm at McMillan Park. Books will be available.

***Melanie M. Johnson is a Carthage, MS native, and the daughter of Dr. Curtis and Merl Johnson. She is a 1991 graduate of South Leake High School in Walnut Grove, MS. Melanie received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Southern Mississippi and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Bellarmine University in Louisville, KY. Melanie has been a part of the education field for 20 years, serving as an Educator for 16 years and a school Finance Director for 4 years.