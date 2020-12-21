MEMA Director Greg Michel Hospitalized, Leake Director Tommy Malone Responds

MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel has been admitted to the hospital as he battles pneumonia, a complication brought on by COVID-19. According to Malary White, Director of External Affairs for MEMA, “Michel remains in good spirits and is grateful to the medical staff treating him and all those suffering during this pandemic.” We reached out to Leake County Emergency Management Director Tommy Malone, who said “we knew last week he had tested positive for Covid-19. And today I knew today that he had been hospitalized with pneumonia with complications from Covid-19. The last reports are that he is resting well. We need to keep him and others in our prayers.”