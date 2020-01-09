Men tried cashing lottery tickets with glued-on numbers

Two men were arrested after trying to cash in fake lottery tickets, police said.

Flowood police received a call from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation around 9:20 Monday morning about two men trying to pass a fake lottery ticket.

After speaking with officials, officers learned that the suspects presented a $100,000 ticket that had been altered by gluing the winning numbers on the ticket that matched the prize. The ticket was signed and presented to the commission for payment.

Odis Latham, 47, and 48-year-old Russell Sparks, both of Columbus, have been charged with conspiracy to commit-felony and uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000. Latham was also charged with false ID information.

The men are being held at the Rankin County Jail with no bond and are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.