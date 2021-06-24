Mercy Reigns Joins Forces Today for International Clothing Drive

Mercy Reigns has joined forces for an international clothing drive. The collaboration starts today between Mercy Reigns and Hope Mission to collect clothes and financial donations for the international initiative called Clothing Drive to Save Lives. Today marks a two month launch which will take place daily in the Mercy Reigns parking lot located on Highway 16E in Carthage.

Neea Waldrop Co-owner of Mercy Reigns said they are doing a clothing drive to save lives. “We have an 18 wheeler outside our store. We want to fill it up with clothing shoes, purses and belts. We need all the community to come out today and help us as we start our drive. All of these donations and proceeds will go to third world countries. Come out and donate a bag it you can.”

Brother Byron of Hope Mission said they are teaming up during months of June and July. “Collections for Clothing Drive to Save Lives will help to supply clothing those in third world countries while simultaneously raising funds for humanitarian efforts both locally and abroad.”

For more information about how you can make donations or get involved call 601-697-3624 or drop by 513 Hwy 16E in Carthage.

***2 Corinthians 9:7 – Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, (so let him give); not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.