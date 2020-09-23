Meridian Honors Gospel Singer Jamal Roberts

A Mississippi city is celebrating a gospel singer who finished in the top three of a televised competition. Jamal Roberts of Meridian performed this season on BET’s “Sunday Best.” Local residents held a parade for him downtown on Monday. Roberts is a 2016 graduate of Meridian High School. He says people in the city are his support system and he appreciates that they push him. His pastor, James McGhee, says Roberts is living a dream and finding success because of perseverance. MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP)