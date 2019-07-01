Meridian Man Sentenced to Almost 8 Years in Prison for Cocaine Trafficking

Kenneth Dewayne Williams, 45, of Meridian, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to 95 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Brad L. Byerley, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Williams was also ordered to pay a $1,500.00 fine.

Williams was indicted as the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Deadly Dose” which began as an operation targeting illegal narcotics distribution in central Mississippi that involved the distribution of heroin and cocaine. During the investigation, agents intercepted telephone calls between Williams and a coconspirator regarding a cocaine transaction. On December 4, 2017, agents conducted a traffic stop of Williams on Interstate 20, east of Jackson. Agents seized approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine and $17,000.00. Williams pled guilty before Judge Jordan on March 26, 2019.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson Police Department, and the Internal Revenue Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chris Wansley.