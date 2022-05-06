Meridian’s Emily White Has A Place In History

B-MO in the MO’rning – To say Meridian’s own Emily White had a hand (or hands in this case) in becoming a part of history would be an understatement. Emily was honored with becoming a member of the Temple Theatre’s “Walk of Fame” this week. Emily or “E” as I call her was the very first interview I did when moving down here and to watch the way her career has soared makes me so proud of her. Emily received a plaque commemorating her induction, as well as placed her hands in concrete outside the theater. She was joined by other inductees and joined by her friends Chapel Hart, who are currently on tour with the Indigo Girls. Earlier this year her music video for “Every Breath You Take” was named Music Video of the Year at this year’s Oxford Film Fest as she was involved with a workshop for young inspiring artist at The Max as well. Congratulations Emily on all your much deserved success and thank you for all you do!