meth, felony fleeing and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Robert D Lewis, 40, 2754 Madden Road, Carthage, hold, failure to register as a sex offender, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Rebecca D Sanders, 40, 1282 Old Walnut Grove, Walnut Grove, contempt of court, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Forrest S Taylor, 22, 2216 Mattingly Street, Grenada, felony fleeing, shoplifting, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Thomas D Zachery, 39, 701 Oak Street, Kosciusko, serving days, Kosciusko PD

Kasey Cooke, 36, 3022 Attala Road, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Jarred Kennedy, 23, 1555 Morgan Road, Lena, warrant, public drunk, disorderly conduct, Carthage PD

Micheal E Riley, 42, 801 Red Oak Road, Kosciusko, warrant, Kosciusko PD

James Young, 24, 107 East Street, Walnut Grove, possession of marijuana, trespassing, disorderly conduct, domestic violence, Walnut Grove PD

Christina M Cain-Harmon, 34, 654 Rosewood Road, Carthage, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Garrett N Ellis, 39, Campbells Motel, Kosciusko, public drunk, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)