Methamphetamine, Marijuana Seizure, Automatic Money Counter and $20,000 in Cash Leads to Two Felony Counts

From The Desk of Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark

On Monday, October 19, 2020, members of the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at 415 Coleman Street in Philadelphia, MS. This search warrant was obtained after these agencies began an investigation based on a complaint to law enforcement officials. The warrant resulted in the seizure of approximately 4 grams of methamphetamine, more than 6 ounces of marijuana, an automatic money counter, and over $20,000 in United States currency. Carey Chantanae Schuller was taken into custody around 9:30 pm at the residence on Coleman Street. Schuller was charged with two felony counts of violations of the MS Controlled Substance Act. Schuller is now out on a $40,000 bond.