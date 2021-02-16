MHP Closes Parts of Interstate 20 Due to Ice Related Accidents

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting that “Mississippi Highway Patrol has closed both directions of Interstate 20 between Norris Road (Exit 96) and State Route 15 (Exit 109) in Scott County due to an abundance of ice-related accidents in the area.
Officials anticipate the closure remaining in place until approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16.
Traffic will use U.S. Highway 80 to SR 15 to get around the closures. However, MDOT advises emergency travel only at this time and will notify the public when the roadway reopens.”