MHP Needs Help in Finding Hit and Run Driver

The Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a hit and run driver who seriously injured a young girl in Sallis Friday night. Lieutenant Kervin Stewart says there is some video that investigators are using…

“It’s going to be a white vehicle. Not sure of the type or make. Should have some damage to the front of the vehicle…”

Stewart says that’s about all MHP has to go on…

“At this time, no one has turned themselves in and neither has the vehicle been located…”

And that’s why troopers are hoping to hear from anyone who might have seen something or know something about the incident and the driver who was involved…

“We are asking for the public’s help with this. So, if you see something that looks out of place, you know someone with a vehicle with some damage that looks kind of questionable, forward that to the Highway Patrol…

At the same time, Stewart says they’re hoping the person who hit the 7-year-old will have the courage to come forward…

“No one expects these things to happen and, unfortunately, it did, but you need to turn yourself in…”

The incident happened around 7:50 Friday night on Highway 429 in Sallis. The child has been undergoing treatment in a Jackson hospital.