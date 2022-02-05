Michael Lassiter to Join B-MO the MO’rning next week!

Executive Director of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds Michael Lassiter will be joining B-MO next week on B-MO in the MO’rning as the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo ticket give away begins next week. Michael will discuss the process of getting ready for the State Fair, some of the renovations and they’ll discuss the massive entertainment lineup as well, which includes:

February 11th – Dylan Scott, February 12th – Joe Nichols

February 13th – The Gatlin Brothers, February 16th – Justin Moore

February 17th – Neal McCoy, February 18th – Gary Allan

and February 19th – The Bellamy Brothers

