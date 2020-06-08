Mid-MS Regional Library announces reopening and Summer Reading Program plans

The Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System is resuming partial services for all branch locations on June 8 in accordance with the library’s phased reopening plan.

Patrons will be permitted inside library buildings to browse collections of “grab & go” books and movies plus request other items, schedule 30-minute public access computer sessions, and request copy/fax/print/scanning document services.

To help ensure the safety of library guests and staff, patrons will be required to wear a mask to enter library buildings, strict building capacity limits will be observed at each location, and hand sanitizing stations will be available at building entrances.

Bookdrops are also open at all locations to return checked out library materials, though all items with a due date of March 9 and after have automatically been extended to June 15.

Patrons will be able to continue requesting curbside service at the system’s Attala County Library, Carthage-Leake County Library, Winona-Montgomery County Library, and Winston County Library locations.

The library system will also be moving forward with a revised version of its popular Summer Reading Program.

Registration will begin on June 8 for the new program, and there are a few different ways for patrons to register. MMRLS is offering a new online tool called Beanstack (app available for download from the Apple or Google App Stores) which will enable patrons to easily log and track their reading, while earning fun badges and prizes. Patrons can also register with a paper form at their local library.

This year’s Summer Reading Program will take place from June 15 through July 19, and there will be different reading challenges for children, teens, and adults. Each MMRLS branch location will have weekly activity packets for children available throughout the program, which will include registration information, activities, and craft ideas for families to complete. Virtual programming will also be featured on library social media accounts throughout the program.

“Though we are once again reopening our doors to offer essential services, the library is going to look a lot different to our patrons,” said Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System Executive Director, Josh Haidet. “We will be taking every precaution to protect our customers and staff by following Governor Tate Reeves’ recommendations for reopening public libraries, as well as by utilizing other established best practices and protocol. We are working hard to provide the programming and services our guests have come to rely on from their public library in the safest way possible during this challenging time.”

For more information or questions about library services, reopening plans, and the 2020 Summer Library Program, visit: www.mmrls.lib.ms.us, or call 662-289-5151.

The Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System’s thirteen branch locations serve Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, and Winston Counties.