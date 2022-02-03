Mike Deason of Kosciusko Hooks Himself A Pair of Tickets with Catfish (Audio)

Mike Deason of Kosciusko is in the winner’s column as the “Official Rodeo Radio Station” teamed up with Lee’s Steakhouse to present a pair of tickets to the SPRA Rodeo him this afternoon!

Get your tickets without the wait at the Coliseum Box Office or by stopping by The Depot in Philadelphia!

Thank you to our sponsor Lee’s Steakhouse located at 15874 Highway 21 in Sebastopol. To book your dinner reservation call them at 601-625-7379 and visit them on Facebook for more information, hours and specials.

At Lee’s Steakhouse, it’s all about you. They got a deep appreciation for their customers, and to show it they keep their standards high. Lee’s menu is packed with hearty favorites from fried crawfish tails to grilled Atlantic Salmon and Shrimp and Grits. The specialty, of course, is the Black Angus beef they use to make steaks cooked to absolute perfection. Finish off your meal with a slice of dessert and they promise you’ll be feeling full and happy. They can’t wait to welcome you.

Mike with Catfish this afternoon on Kicks 96