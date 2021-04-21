Milwaukee Tool Drive Thru Job Fair Today

The Milwaukee Tool Drive Thru job fair is today. According to Governor Reeves “Milwaukee Tool is expanding operations to Grenada with 800 jobs and adding 1200 high-paying jobs to our state’s workforce. They will have over 3500 Mississippians employed after expansion, making them one of our largest employers.” The job fair will be at Hawkins Field Airport today between 9am-12pm.

for Application – https://milwaukeetool.jobs/jobresults?Location=4…

Address is – Hawkins Field Airport – 558 W. Ramp St – Jackson, MS 39208