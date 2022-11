Friday, November 18, 2022

2:49 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot of Popeyes. No one was injured.

3:34 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Revere Rd.

3:38 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible counterfeit money that was passed to an employee at McDonalds.