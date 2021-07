9:04 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call about a minor two-vehicle accident in the McDonald’s parking lot. No injuries were reported.

9:18 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call on Bramblewood Drive reporting a disturbance.

9:30 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received reports of a disturbance in progress on Highway 16 in Edinburg.

10:37 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Murphy Road in response to a domestic disturbance.