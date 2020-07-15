Miss High School Sports Delayed

AP) Fall seasons for Mississippi public high school sports will be delayed by two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced its decision Tuesday but also said it continues to evaluate safety concerns. Cross country, swimming and volleyball teams can start practicing Aug. 10 and competing Aug. 24. Football practice can begin Aug. 17, scrimmages between schools can begin Sept. 4 and games can begin Sept. 11. The association says football playoff and championship dates in November and December are unchanged. Football games scheduled for the first two weeks of the season will not be made up.