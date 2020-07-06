Miss. House Speaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

House Speaker Philip Gunn says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Gunn said in a video posted Sunday to Facebook that he got tested because he had been in close proximity to another member of the house who tested positive. Gunn, a Republican from the Jackson suburb of Clinton, is the state’s highest-ranking political figure to publicly disclose a positive test for the virus. In recent weeks he has been intimately involved in discussions over changing the state’s flag to get rid of the Confederate battle emblem. By REBECCA SANTANA Associated Press