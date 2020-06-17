Burl Cain Endorsed for Prison Commissioner Position

A Mississippi Senate committee has unanimously endorsed a former warden of Louisiana’s Angola prison to be the new commissioner of the Mississippi prison system. Burl Cain faced ethics questions in Louisiana but Mississippi senators said Tuesday that a background report cleared up any concerns they had about him. Mississippi’s prison system came under federal investigation early this year after inmates died during outbursts of violence. Lawsuits filed on behalf of inmates say the State Penitentiary at Parchman is dangerous and infested by vermin. Cain says he will fix Parchman. The full Senate is expected to vote on Cain’s confirmation this week. AP)